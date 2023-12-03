Foerster scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over Pittsburgh.

Foerster scored on a snap shot from the left circle at 13:52 of the third to push the Flyers up 3-2. He's on a three-game, five-point streak that includes three goals, including two on the power play. Foerster is earning the confidence of coach John Tortorella, at least in the short term. That will increase his ice time and opportunity.