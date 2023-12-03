Foerster scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over Pittsburgh.
Foerster scored on a snap shot from the left circle at 13:52 of the third to push the Flyers up 3-2. He's on a three-game, five-point streak that includes three goals, including two on the power play. Foerster is earning the confidence of coach John Tortorella, at least in the short term. That will increase his ice time and opportunity.
More News
-
Flyers' Tyson Foerster: Gets only goal in shootout•
-
Flyers' Tyson Foerster: Gets on scoresheet with helper•
-
Flyers' Tyson Foerster: Bags helper in win•
-
Flyers' Tyson Foerster: Heads to AHL•
-
Flyers' Tyson Foerster: Nets two helpers in win•
-
Flyers' Tyson Foerster: Gets first NHL goal in fifth game•