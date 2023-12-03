Foerster scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over Pittsburgh.

Foerster scored on a snap shot from the left circle at 13:52 of the third to push the Flyers up 3-2. He's on a three-game point streak that includes two power-play goals and two even-strength helpers. Foerster is earning the confidence of coach John Tortorella, at least in the short term. That will increase his ice time and opportunities moving forward.