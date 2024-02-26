Foerster scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Penguins.

After tying the game at 2-2 early in the second period, Foerster potted his second tally with just over three minutes left in the third to bring the Flyers within a goal, but the team couldn't find an equalizer before the final buzzer. It's Foerster's second two-goal performance in his last six games and his first three-point effort of the season, and the 22-year-old rookie is up to 13 goals and 25 points through 54 contests on the season.