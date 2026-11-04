Foerster scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Foerster has picked up two goals and an assist over six games since he missed a contest due to a hand injury. The 24-year-old winger remains in a top-six role, though the overall weakness of the Flyers' offense has kept his scoring down. He's at three goals, one helper, 36 shots on net, 27 hits, 13 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 16 appearances. Foerster is shooting just 8.3 percent so far, but he's never had a full season below 12.0 percent -- expect some gains in the long run.