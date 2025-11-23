Foerster scored two goals and placed three shots on net in Saturday's 6-3 win over New Jersey.

Foerster caught fire midway through the second period when he netted two goals just 17 seconds apart, with the first goal coming nine seconds after a Matvei Michkov tally. With the pair of twine finders, Foerster has three goals in his last two games and 10 points through 16 appearances this year. He's warming back up after missing four games with a lower-body injury and should see plenty of top-six minutes moving forward. After a 25-goal campaign in 81 games last year, Foerster has a solid shot to surpass that total and post a potential breakout in his third full season in the NHL. He projects as a solid fantasy option in standard formats and is a top streaming target in deep leagues.