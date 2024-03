Foerster scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

After helping to set up Travis Konecny for the afternoon's first goal late in the second period, Foerster snapped a shot past Linus Ullmark with only 89 seconds left in the third. The 22-year-old winger had managed only one point, a goal, over the prior eight games, and through 66 games in his first full NHL season Foerster has 18 goals and 31 points.