Foerster (lower body) is expected to miss a few more days, the Flyers report Wednesday.

Foerster isn't expected to play Thursday versus Toronto, but he might still be an option for Saturday's game against New Jersey. He has 10 goals, 21 points, 22 PIM, 109 shots, 46 hits and 37 blocks in 52 contests this season. When Foerster is ready to return, he should serve in a middle-six capacity and receive power-play ice time.