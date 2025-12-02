Foerster (upper body) had an MRI on Tuesday, though the team hasn't released any details regarding his injury, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Foerster was forced to exit Monday's matchup with the Penguins after suffering his upper-body injury. Since returning from a previous four-game absence in early November, the 23-year-old winger scored six goals in 10 games, including one with the man advantage. If Foerster does miss any time, it would likely open up a spot in the top six for Matvei Michkov. While not officially ruled out, it seems unlikely Foerster will suit up versus the Sabres on Wednesday.