Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Big boss in Philly wants to keep him

Flyers GM Ron Hextall said he wants to re-sign Filppula, who is a pending unrestricted free agent, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.

The Finn generated a shorthanded goal and two assists over six games in the conference quarterfinals loss to the Penguins, but all of that production transpired in Game 5 last Friday. Filppula is a 34-year-old with a high hockey IQ, and the Flyers -- who ranked 29th overall in killing off penalties during the regular season -- can ill-afford to lose one of their few decent performers in that critical special teams situation. However, it's worth noting that Filppula made $5 million annually on a five-year contract, meaning Hextall will probably need to get creative if he's serious about re-signing the veteran.