Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Buries two power-play tallies
Filppula scored two power-play goals during Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Nashville.
These were the first two points of the season for the 33-year-old veteran, but it's important to note that Filppula's role on the No. 1 power-play unit should buoy his fantasy value as long as he's skating with the top group. Filppula should probably be left to deep settings, but he's definitely worth keeping tabs on because of his offensive role.
