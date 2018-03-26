Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Collects helper in OT loss

Filppula registered an assist during Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

The veteran Finn has slotted into more of a supporting role this season with an average of just 16:32 of ice time per game. While he's still collected a respectable 11 goals and 22 assists, those numbers aren't good enough to warrant a roster spot in the majority of settings. Filppula is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, so the 34-year-old forward's long-term fantasy outlook is up in the air.