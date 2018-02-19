Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Gathers two helpers in win
Filppula contributed two assists in Sunday's 7-4 road win over the Rangers.
The veteran is deployed in all situations, but he's currently hovering under the 17-minute mark for a Flyers team that's welcomed Nolan Patrick -- the second overall pick in the 2017 draft -- into the top six. Filppula's definitely not a high-volume shooter, hoisting only 55 shots through 59 games, but perhaps he should be putting more rubber on net based on a conversion rate of 18.2 percent.
