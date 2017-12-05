Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Marks scoresheet twice in win

Filppula collected a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating through 20:58 of ice time during Monday's 5-2 win over Calgary.

This was Filppula's first goal in 11 games, and he recorded just two assists and 10 shots during that scoring drought. The veteran center has seven tallies and six helpers through 27 contests for the season, which is underwhelming production considering he's averaging 17:04 of ice time (2:21 with the man advantage) per game. It's probably best to leave Filppula to the waiver wire in most fantasy settings.