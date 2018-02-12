Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Offensive woes continue
Filppula has recorded just three goals, seven assists and 25 shots through 29 games since his last multi-point outing on Dec. 4.
Among all Philadelphia forwards with at least 500 minutes of five-on-five ice time this season, Filppula's 1.0 points per hour rank last. Additionally, he skated with Jori Lehtera and Dale Weise on the fourth line against Vegas on Sunday, which isn't an encouraging even-strength assignment. Even with a role on the No. 2 power-play unit, Filppula's not a recommended fantasy option in the majority of settings.
