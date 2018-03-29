Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Out with arm injury

Filppula is not in the lineup Wednesday due to an arm injury suffered Tuesday against the Stars, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Filppula was still expected to play despite the injury, but it appears he will indeed be unavailable for the contest. Without him, Dale Weise will enter the lineup for the Flyers, while Jordan Weal could be a candidate to join the power-play unit for the contest. Filppula's next opportunity to return comes Sunday when the team squares off against the Bruins.