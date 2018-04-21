Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Posts three points

Filppula recorded a shorthanded goal and two assists on four shots during a 4-2 victory over the Penguins on Friday. But the Penguins still lead the series 3-2.

Sean Couturier returned for this one, but the Flyers still needed production from other areas besides their top line to extend the series. They received it from Filppula, who made the play of the game, converting a short-handed attempt into a goal and tying the game late in the second period. He also assisted the empty-net score. Those were his first three points of the 2018 postseason, but Filppula has 25 goals and 82 points in his playoff career.