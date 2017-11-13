Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Quiet through past 11 contests
Filppula has recorded just two goals, two assists and 11 shots through his past 11 games.
The veteran averaged a respectable 17:09 of ice time (2:17 on the man advantage) during that 11-game stretch, so minutes and role aren't the culprits. Additionally, his 0.86 points per 60 minutes rank eighth lowest among all forwards with at least 200 minutes at five-on-five this season. It's probably best to keep expectations in check for Filppula until he proves he can tilt the offensive scales again at even strength.
