Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Scores in win over Bolts
Filppula scored a goal, recorded three shots and received a minor penalty during Friday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay.
The tally snapped a six-game pointless stretch and has Filppula at just nine goals and eight assists through 38 games. The production is especially discouraging because the veteran Finn has logged 2:17 of power-play time per game and been given a shot in a top-six role for stretches throughout the season. It's probably safe to continue avoiding Filppula in most fantasy settings.
More News
-
Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Marks scoresheet twice in win•
-
Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Quiet through past 11 contests•
-
Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Stays hot with another multi-point showing•
-
Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Buries two power-play tallies•
-
Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Strikes twice against Rangers•
-
Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Leads Philly forwards in ice time Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...