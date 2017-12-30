Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Scores in win over Bolts

Filppula scored a goal, recorded three shots and received a minor penalty during Friday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay.

The tally snapped a six-game pointless stretch and has Filppula at just nine goals and eight assists through 38 games. The production is especially discouraging because the veteran Finn has logged 2:17 of power-play time per game and been given a shot in a top-six role for stretches throughout the season. It's probably safe to continue avoiding Filppula in most fantasy settings.