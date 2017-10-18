Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Stays hot with another multi-point showing

Filppula recorded a goal and added a power-play assist during Tuesday's 5-1 win over Florida.

The veteran Finn has now scored four goals and added a helper through the past three games. He's rolling with the No. 1 power-play unit, and Filppula has also been centering the second line of late. Considering his offensively tilted role, he's a potential add with the Flyers scoring in bunches.