Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Will play Sunday

Filppula (arm) will suit up for Sunday's contest against the Bruins.

Fortunately, Filppula missed just one contest -- Wednesday's 2-1 win in Colorado --with his arm injury. The 34-year-old forward has 11 goals and 33 points in 77 games played this season. His return is great for the Flyers, as the team is looking to hold on to its playoff spot down the stretch.