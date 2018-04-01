Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Will play Sunday
Filppula (arm) will suit up for Sunday's contest against the Bruins.
Fortunately, Filppula missed just one contest -- Wednesday's 2-1 win in Colorado --with his arm injury. The 34-year-old forward has 11 goals and 33 points in 77 games played this season. His return is great for the Flyers, as the team is looking to hold on to its playoff spot down the stretch.
More News
-
Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Out with arm injury•
-
Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Collects helper in OT loss•
-
Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Gathers two helpers in win•
-
Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Offensive woes continue•
-
Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Scores in win over Bolts•
-
Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Marks scoresheet twice in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...