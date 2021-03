Allison (ankle) has been activated off non-roster injured reserve and has been assigned to AHL Lehigh Valley.

Allison has remained with the big club while recovering from ankle surgery, but now that he's made a full recovery, he'll head to the minors for the foreseeable future. The 2016 second-round pick spent last season at Western Michigan University, picking up 10 goals and 23 points in 26 games.