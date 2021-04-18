Allison earned a power-play goal Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Capitals. This was the first goal of his NHL career.

A product of Western Michigan University, Allison was right in front of the net when he caught Ilya Samsonov sprawling out of position. The rookie sustained a serious knee injury in college, which is a major reason why the second-round (No. 52 overall) draft pick from 2016 is just now ascending to the big stage, but he is skilled and possesses a projectable frame at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. The 23-year-old winger should be an intriguing fantasy option down the stretch.