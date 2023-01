Allison (lower body) blocked a shot in the second period and won't return to Thursday's game versus the Wild, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Allison took one shift after the shot block, but ultimately retreated to the locker room. He didn't return to the bench at the start of the third, so it appears he's injured enough to sit out. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game in Winnipeg.