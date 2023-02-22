Allison provided an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Allison has gotten on the scoresheet in back-to-back games after going seven contests without a point. He set up a Noah Cates tally in the first period Tuesday. Allison played on the top line at even strength, but head coach John Tortorella has rarely kept his forward groups consistent over any extended span. Allison now has 13 points, 57 shots, 124 hits, 42 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 40 outings.