Allision logged a pair of assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Allison helped set up a Kevin Hayes goal early in the third period before assisting Hayes again on an empty-netter later in the frame. It's the first multi-point game for Allison since Oct. 29. The 25-year-old winger has six goals and three assists in 27 games this season, while adding 79 hits in a bottom-six role.