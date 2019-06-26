Flyers' Wade Allison: Heading back to school
Allison will spend the 2019-20 campaign with Western Michigan University, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Allison spent 17 months on the shelf after suffering an ACL tear. The winger told reporters he didn't initially intend to play all four years at WMU, but will complete his senior season nonetheless. If he can show there are no lingering effects from his injury, the 21-year-old should be in line for an entry-level deal at the end of the collegiate season.
