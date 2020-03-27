Flyers' Wade Allison: Inks entry-level deal
Allison has signed an entry-level contract with the Devils, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
After heading back to school for his senior season at Western Michigan, Allison is ready to start his professional career after tallying 10 goals and 13 assists over 26 games in 2019-20. He will presumably begin his professional career with the team's AHL affiliate.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.