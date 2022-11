Allison (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

With Allison sidelined, recently called-up Max Willman is expected to get into the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Columbus. In 14 games this season, Allison recorded three goals, one assist and 42 hits while logging 12:31 of ice time per game. Based on his designation, Allison will miss at least the next three games due to his lower-body issue.