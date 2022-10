Allison has been recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley, indicating he's made the Flyers' Opening Night roster.

Allison only appeared in one game with the big club last campaign, but he was pretty productive during his time in the minors, picking up 10 goals and 17 points through 28 AHL appearances. At this point it isn't clear if Allison will be in the lineup for Thursday's regular-season opener against New Jersey.