Allison scored a goal on his lone shot in Monday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Allison tallied the game-winning goal midway through the third period, directing a James van Riemsdyk feed past Jacob Markstrom. The goal ended a stretch of seven games without a point for Allison. He's up to 12 points (eight goals, four assists) through 39 games this season while playing a bottom-six role for the Flyers.