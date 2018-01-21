Flyers' Wade Allison: Out for season with lower-body injury
Allison (lower-body) is out for the remainder of the season, according to Western Michigan University's official Twitter account.
It's a crushing blow for one of the best players in all of college hockey. Allison, who was injured early in last weekend's game against St. Cloud State has exploded in his second season with Broncos and is currently tied for fifth in the nation in scoring with 15 goals and 30 points in 22 games. No word yet on the exact nature of Allison's injury but it is obviously quite serious as it will end his 2017-18 campaign. It may also end his collegiate career as the Flyers are expected to sign the 2016 second-round pick to an entry-level deal this summer.
