Allison signed a two-year contract extension with the Flyers on Friday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. The first year of the contract is a two-way deal, whereas the second year of the contract is a one-way deal.

Allison drew into 28 games with AHL Lehigh Valley in 2021-22, picking up 10 goals and 17 points over that span. The 24-year-old winger may spend more time with the big club in 2022-23 after appearing in just one game with the Flyers last season, but he'll likely once again bounce between levels during the upcoming campaign.