Flyers' Wade Allison: Prospect on verge of returning to WMU
Allison, a Flyers prospect who tore his ACL last January, is expected to be ready for the start of the season for Western Michigan University, Brad Elliott Schlosman of the Grand Forks Herald reports, citing WMU coach Andy Murray.
"He's been skating full power," Murray said of Allison, who is currently on the Flyers reserve list without an official contract. "We haven't put him in any of our squad games. Not that he couldn't do it. It's our feeling he'll be ready to play from the start." Allison produced 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) to complement a plus-7 rating over 22 games for the Broncos last season.
