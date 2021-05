Allison managed an assist and six hits in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.

Allison set up Justin Braun for the Flyers' first goal of the game. The 23-year-old Allison has three points, 19 shots on goal and 26 hits in his first 11 NHL games. The second-round pick from 2016 will likely compete for a full-time gig in 2021-22 after spending a large portion of this season out with an ankle injury.