Allison will replace Owen Tippett (upper body) on the Flyers' second line Saturday, according to Dan Murphy of Sportsnet.

Allison will play alongside James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Frost as Tippett is unable to go due to an upper-body injury. Allison scored Thursday in a 5-2 Philadelphia victory over New Jersey. He will get a bump in his fantasy value as a top-six forward, though that bump might be temporary.