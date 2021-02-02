Allison underwent ankle surgery and will need 4-to-5 more weeks of recovery, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
This injury is why Allison started the year on the non-roster injured reserve. He'll need about another month of recovery, so a late-February target is reasonable. At that point, the Flyers likely will send Allison down to the AHL to develop his game. After all, he just finished four years of college at Western Michigan University, where he produced 45 goals and 97 points through 106 games.
