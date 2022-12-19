Allison (oblique) will be back in the lineup Tuesday against Columbus, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Allison has chipped in three goals, one assist, 24 shots on net, 14 blocks and 42 hits in 14 games this season. Based on Monday's practice, he will play alongside Nicolas Deslauriers and Patrick Brown on the fourth line.
