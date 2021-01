Allison (undisclosed) will start the 2020-21 season on non-roster injured reserve.

Allison suffered an undisclosed injury during training camp and evidently has yet to make a full recovery. The 2016 second-round pick will stick with the big club for now, but once he's medically cleared, he'll likely head to the Flyers' AHL affiliate. The 23-year-old winger notched 10 goals and 23 points in 26 games as a senior at Western Michigan University last year.