Allison picked up two assists in Monday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

The 23-year-old rookie was clicking on the second line with Kevin Hayes and Joel Farabee to wrap up the year, and Allison scored three goals and six points over the last five games -- a remarkable turnaround after he managed only one goal in his first nine NHL contests. The second-round pick in 2016 will be on the hunt for a permanent spot in the top six next season.