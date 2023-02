Allison (lower body) will be back in the lineup against the Islanders on Monday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Allison returns to action after just one game on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. The 25-year-old winger appeared to have found his stride before getting hurt, having tallied four goals and three assists in his prior 12 contests. Despite a bottom-six role, Allison has continued to produce at a decent pace and should offer solid mid-range fantasy value.