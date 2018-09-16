Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Aiming for Opening Night return

Simmonds (pelvis) has been progressing in his recovery from offseason surgery and hopes to be in the lineup for Opening Night, NHL.com reports

Simmonds, 30, originally had hoped to be healthy for the start of training camp but was unable to answer the bell once it got underway. Despite his absence, the big-bodied winger is happy with how the recovery process has gone and remains confident he'll be healthy in time for the regular season. Coming off his worst season statistically since 2012-13 and set to hit free agency at the conclusion of the season, Simmonds needs to bounce back in 2018-19.