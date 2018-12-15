Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Continues laying lumber
Simmonds posted five hits, two PIM and one shot in a 4-1 loss to the Oilers on Friday.
He hasn't scored a point in three games and owns a minus-9 rating this season, but Simmonds continues to rack up the hits and penalty minutes. He has 55 hits and 45 PIM in 30 games this season. Owners have to be disappointed with his 10 goals and 14 points, but at least he's contributing in the other categories.
