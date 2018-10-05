Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Crashes crease in two-goal effort
Simmonds scored two goals -- one on the power play -- while also finishing with four shots and seven hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Simmonds' ability to crash the crease and throw his body around without restrictions suggests he's fully recovered from offseason pelvis surgery. His two goals sandwiched the first intermission, as Simmonds scored a tap-in following an Oscar Lindberg goal-line clearance late in the opening frame then finished a tic-tac-toe passing play with the extra man by forcing the puck through goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on the doorstep early in the second period.
More News
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Ready to rock•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Should play in preseason finale•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Aiming for Opening Night return•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Sets goal of being ready for camp•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Played through litany of injuries•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Makes most of limited playing time•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...