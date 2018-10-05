Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Crashes crease in two-goal effort

Simmonds scored two goals -- one on the power play -- while also finishing with four shots and seven hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Simmonds' ability to crash the crease and throw his body around without restrictions suggests he's fully recovered from offseason pelvis surgery. His two goals sandwiched the first intermission, as Simmonds scored a tap-in following an Oscar Lindberg goal-line clearance late in the opening frame then finished a tic-tac-toe passing play with the extra man by forcing the puck through goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on the doorstep early in the second period.