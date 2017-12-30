Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Ends 2017 on positive note
Simmonds closed the calendar out with a goal and assist in a 5-3 win over Tampa Bay on Friday.
2017 is a year Simmonds will want to put behind him. He posted his worst plus-minus rating last season (minus-18) and hasn't been much better this season. His 23 points is well below his past four seasons of 50-plus points, and he'll be hoping that a new year means a new direction for his contributions.
