Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Expected to return Wednesday

Simmonds (upper body) practiced with the team Tuesday and is expected to rejoin the lineup Wednesday against the Penguins.

Simmonds has missed the Flyers' last seven contests because of the upper-body ailment, but the veteran winger appears set to rejoin a Flyers club jostling for playoff positioning. His activation from injured reserve is still forthcoming, but Simmonds should immediately retake his top-six role and regain his spot on the power play.