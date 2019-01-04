Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Finds back of net
Simmonds delivered a power-play goal in Thursday's 5-3 home loss to the Hurricanes.
The Flyers orchestrated a beautiful tic-tac-toe play with Simmonds depositing the puck into the net right from the doorstep. This was his 12th goal of the season, and now he has twice as many tallies as helpers through 40 games.
More News
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Picks up power-play goal in win•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Continues laying lumber•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Injured, but expected to play•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Scores in second straight•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Heating up again•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Production drying up a bit•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...