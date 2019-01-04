Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Finds back of net

Simmonds delivered a power-play goal in Thursday's 5-3 home loss to the Hurricanes.

The Flyers orchestrated a beautiful tic-tac-toe play with Simmonds depositing the puck into the net right from the doorstep. This was his 12th goal of the season, and now he has twice as many tallies as helpers through 40 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories