Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Getting checked out for lower-body injury

Simmonds was in the process of being evaluated for a lower-body injury Wednesday, John Boruk of NBCSPhilly reports.

A proven playmaker in the top six, Simmonds was on the ice for 18:14 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-2 home loss to the Ducks, which was actually slightly above his average amount of playing time on the young season. The Flyers next play Thursday in Ottawa, so expect the team to make a priority of reevaluating one of its top producers.