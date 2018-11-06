Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Heating up again
Simmonds has points in each of the last three games. That gives him seven goals and 10 points in 15 contests this season.
The veteran didn't have a great end to October, as he went pointless in the last four games of the month. But to begin November, he has a goal and three points in three games. His plus/minus has improved too -- he's posted a plus-3 rating this month. Even more importantly, though, Simmonds is a 1.0 PIM per game guy again this season. In 2017-18, he didn't hit that mark, but this season, he has 20 PIM in 15 games. That combined with his ability to score 30 goals makes him a unique fantasy asset.
More News
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Production drying up a bit•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Jumps to top line Saturday•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Again scores twice•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Records second multi-point night of 2018-19•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Crashes crease in two-goal effort•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Ready to rock•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...