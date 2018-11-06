Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Heating up again

Simmonds has points in each of the last three games. That gives him seven goals and 10 points in 15 contests this season.

The veteran didn't have a great end to October, as he went pointless in the last four games of the month. But to begin November, he has a goal and three points in three games. His plus/minus has improved too -- he's posted a plus-3 rating this month. Even more importantly, though, Simmonds is a 1.0 PIM per game guy again this season. In 2017-18, he didn't hit that mark, but this season, he has 20 PIM in 15 games. That combined with his ability to score 30 goals makes him a unique fantasy asset.