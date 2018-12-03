Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Injured, but expected to play
Simmons is dealing with an upper-body issue, but is expected to be able to play Thursday against the Blue Jackets, Dave Isaac of the South Jersey Courier-Post reports.
Simmonds seems likely to play against the Jackets, but he may not be at full strength. That's a concern, especially since the 30-year-old has had some issues this season. He's scored nine goals, but with a career-high 15.5 shooting percentage, and only has four assists in 25 games.
