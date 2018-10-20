Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Jumps to top line Saturday
Simmonds will ascend to the top line for Saturday's home game against the Devils, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Simmonds will trade places with Jakub Voracek, who gets relegated to the third line for this matinee. Tough as nails from the right wing, Simmonds has collected five goals and an assist -- with his total including three power-play points -- over the first seven games of the 2018-19 campaign.
